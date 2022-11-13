No. 4 Iowa tops Drake 92-86 in overtime

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) greet Drake head coach Allison Pohlman, right, after an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa won 92-86 in overtime. Associated Press

DES MOINES -- Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday.

Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes' points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4.

A layup by Drake's Katie Dinnebier with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 82. The Hawkeyes (3-0) had a chance to win the game, but Gabbie Marshall's shot missed with one second left.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.

Drake led by as much as nine points in the first half, the first time the Hawkeyes have trailed this season. Clark and Czinano combined to score 27 consecutive first-half points, but the Bulldogs led 45-41 at halftime.

All five Drake starters scored in double figures. Dinnebier led Drake with 24 points. Grace Berg had 18 points. Maggie Bair had 13 points. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 12. Megan Meyer had 11.

No. 7 LOUISVILLE 75, BELMONT 70, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and Louisville escaped Belmont with a win.

The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the foul line after Belmont lost possession when Madison Bartley was called for an illegal screen with 7.6 seconds to play.

Van Lith made a pair of foul shots with 6.4 seconds to go and on the ensuing half-court inbounds play the Bruins got the ball to Bartley in the left corner. She drove the baseline, hoping to find Sydni Harvey in the right corner but she was cut off by Olivia Cochran, who got a hand on the pass, allowing Verhulst to dart in and intercept it.

The final margin was the largest for the Cardinals (2-0) in a game that featured 17 ties and 20 lead changes. Belmont (1-1) had a six-point lead late in the second quarter.

No. 2 STANFORD 87, PORTLAND 47

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Haley Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help Stanford rout Portland.

Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.

Liana Kaitu'u led Portland with 13 points in the Pilots' first loss of the season after opening with a pair of consecutive wins.

Stanford was coming off a 98-44 victory over Pacific on Friday. Kiki Iriafen had 15 points, making all of her seven shots from the field.

No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 86, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 38

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for North Carolina State in its romp over Mount St. Mary's.

Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.

Natalie Villaflor scored 13 points for Mount St. Mary's (0-3), which went 5 for 34 on 3-pointers.

No. 14 OHIO STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 64

BOSTON -- Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with a victory over Boston College.

Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week. Sheldon had the unusual double-double of 14 points and a school-record tying 11 steals. She had eight steals against Tennessee.

Ohio State trailed 22-21 with about six minutes left in the second quarter but finished the period with a 21-3 run that provided most of its 18-point margin by game's end. The Buckeyes led 42-25 at the half.

No. 16 LSU 107, WESTERN CAROLINA 34

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Flau'jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and LSU set a program record with its third-straight 100-point game in a rout of Western Carolina.

The Tigers (3-0), who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and 111 in their second game, opened this one with 15 straight points and were never challenged.

Kehinde Obasuyi scored 10 points for the Catamounts (2-1), who shot 15%. Five or their nine baskets were 3-pointers. They were outrebounded 60-29 and had 20 turnovers.

No. 17 MARYLAND 83, FORDHAM 76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds and Maryland turned back Fordham.

The Terrapins (2-1), coming off an 81-56 loss at No. 1 South Carolina, struggled to put away the Rams (2-1).

After taking a 21-10 lead after one quarter, Maryland was only up 34-33 at the break. A 14-0 run in the third quarter, which included two 3-pointers from Vanderbilt transfer Brinae Alexander, pushed the lead to 54-39. The Rams came back with five 3-pointers and went ahead 59-58. Miller's late 3 had the Terps in front 62-59 going into the fourth quarter.

Fordham, which was 10 of 11 from the foul line, was led by Anna DeWolfe with 24 points. Kaitlyn Downey scored 17 with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Asiah Dingle added 16 points.

