Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) shoots the winning goal against the Seattle Kraken during overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) holds his wrist as he skates to he bench with an apparent injury during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets left wing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (71) shoots with Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) kneeling on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) watches the puck as he passes against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44), left, celebrates with right wing Blake Wheeler (26) after scoring the winning goal against the Seattle Kraken during overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Referees break up multiple fights between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Three players were sent to the penalty box. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) skates from the goal after scoring the winning goal against the Seattle Kraken during overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game to tie the game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets players surround defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) while celebrating his winning goal against the Seattle Kraken during overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2.

Scheifele's goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period.

Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle's Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing with 25.2 seconds remaining. It was Wheeler's fourth goal of the season and the 300th goal of his career.

'It was nice to get a good bounce and get a reward,' Wheeler said. 'The team played well, so it would have been a shame to leave here without anything. That's the key is to not lose confidence on the power play and special teams.'

Rittich had 16 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones, making his 400th NHL start, made 28 saves.

Josh Morrissey set up the overtime winner. Skating down the left side, he passed toward the center, and Scheifele, from the low slot, beat Jones to the lower right side for his 10th of the season.

'I was pretty exhausted,' Scheifele said. 'I don't know if I had my legs for most of the night, but what a fantastic pass. It was an amazing pass, and I was lucky to be there."

Jets coach Rick Bowness said 'that's not quite how we drew it up, but we'll certainly take it.'

Tanev scored near the midpoint of the third period, his third goal in the last four games, to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. He now has four for the year. Eberle scored in the first period on a power play, his fourth.

Scheifele's goal also was on the power play midway through the second to tie it at 1-1.

The penalty on Soucy, who punched Pierre-Luc Dubois from behind, was the Kraken's third of the third period and eighth of the night.

'We put ourselves in position to win the game, and three minor penalties (in the third) is probably the thing that stands out,' Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. 'When you do that in the third period, down to the last 30 seconds, that's a tough way to close out a hockey game. Eight penalties is too many.'

NOTES: Both teams had long penalty-killing streaks come to an end. Winnipeg had killed 14 in a row prior to Eberle's goal. Seattle had killed off 18 straight before Scheifele's goal. '» The second-year Kraken played in alternate jerseys for the first time in franchise history. Dubbed 'Reverse Retro,' it has ice blue as the primary background rather than the usual dark blue for home.. '» Eberle's 5-on-3 goal was the first for the Kraken this season and the first allowed by Winnipeg. '» Eberle also put one in with 7:03 left in the third, but it was disallowed because of a high stick. '» Seattle goalie Jones is now one of 13 active goaltenders with 400 NHL starts. '» The Kraken are still winless in four all-time games against Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host New York Rangers on Monday night.

