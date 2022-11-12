Clemons, Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13

Colorado State running back Avery Morrow (25) tries to get free from Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay (33) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Wyoming cornerback Deron Harrell (5) intercepts a pass in end zone next to Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (85) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons (12) scores a touchdown against Colorado State on a keeper during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws under pressure from Colorado State defensive back Tywan Francis (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) makes an interception on a pass intended for Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) hits Wyoming wide receiver Will Pelissier (83) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. Pelissier was injured on the play. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

Wyoming celebrates after defeating Colorado State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Jayden Clemons threw for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13 Saturday.

Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) went three-and-out on the game's first drive and Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Michael Boyle kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

Clemons capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run - the first touchdown of his career - with 34 seconds to play in the first half and Boyle added a 25-yard field goal that made it 13-7 with 12:55 remaining in the game. The Colorado State (2-8, 2-4) defense forced a three-and-out but Horton muffed the punt, Wyoming took possession in Rams territory and, two plays later, Clemons hit Alex Brown for a 32-yard touchdown - the sophomore's sixth career reception and first career TD - that gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game and capped the scoring with 10:47 to play.

Colorado State responded with a 10-play, 52-yard drive that took five minute, 59 seconds off the clock but Boyle missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 4:48 left and Wyoming held on from there.

