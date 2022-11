Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks

Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi, center, gets sandwiched between Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson, left, and defenseman Jake McCabe during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek stops a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, takes the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari, left, falls as he and Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell go after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi, left, and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe go after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

The puck gets by Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek before hitting the post and bouncing off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.

Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.

Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.

Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Danault tied it 1-all early in the second period on a one-timer set up by Viktor Arvidsson shortly after a Kings power play expired. Danault had gone eight games without a goal before netting his fifth of the season.

Los Angeles appeared to take the lead when Anze Kopitar put the puck in the net at 6:09 of the second, but the goal was waived off because Fiala was called for hooking.

Chicago struck first on a power play late in the opening period. Raddysh positioned himself right in the slot to bury a one-timer from Jonathan Toews for his fourth goal.

It was the second power-play goal in 10 opportunities over the past five games for the struggling Blackhawks.

Chicago ended the game 1 for 4 on the power play. Los Angeles was 0 for 4.

NOTES: Kings F Trevor Moore had an assist for his 100th point in the NHL. He became the seventh player born in California to reach that milestone, with 37 goals and 63 assists in 220 games. ' Kings F Alex Turcotte, drafted fifth overall in 2019, was activated off the injured non-roster list and loaned to the team's AHL affiliate. Turcotte sustained two concussions playing in the AHL last season.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Conclude their three-game trip at Anaheim on Saturday night.

Kings: Wrap up a four-game homestand against Detroit on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports