Blue Jackets visit the Islanders after Jenner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (9-5-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Islanders after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 win.

New York is 9-5-0 overall with a 3-1-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a 9-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus is 4-9-0 overall and 2-3-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a -22 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 57 allowed.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has eight goals and six assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Jenner has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: day to day (upper-body), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: day to day (upper-body), Kent Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.