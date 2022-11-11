Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges
Updated 11/11/2022 9:59 AM
LONDON -- Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.
The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed.
The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP.
The ITIA said Zheng 'is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.'
The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.