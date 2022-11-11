Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges

LONDON -- Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed.

The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP.

The ITIA said Zheng 'is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.'

The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports