 

Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/11/2022 9:59 AM

LONDON -- Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed.

 

The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP.

The ITIA said Zheng 'is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.'

The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24

