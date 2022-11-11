Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, left, shakes hands with Canada's Bianca Andreescu after winning their match on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic smiles as she hugs her team captain Captain Heinz Guenthard as they celebrate after defeating Canada's Bianca Andreescu on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic celebrates after winning a point against Canada's Bianca Andreescu on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Golubic defeated Andreescu in three sets. Associated Press

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning a point against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays a return to Canada's Leylah Fernandez on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

Canada's Leylah Fernandez serves to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reacts after winning a point against Canada's Leylah Fernandez on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.

After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.

Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women's tennis.

The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.

