 

Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

Updated 11/11/2022 9:37 AM

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.

After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.

 

Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women's tennis.

The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.

