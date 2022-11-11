Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup

FILE - Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni gives instructions to his players during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Colombia at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES -- Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success.

Scaloni announced his 26-player squad - which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional rival Brazil - in a video on Friday.

Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021, its first major trophy in 28 years, with 21 of the players chosen Friday having been in the Copa America squad.

Lionel Messi's team is unbeaten in 35 matches.

The 35-year-old Messi, who will play his fifth and likely last World Cup, is joined by other veterans in the squad, including striker Ãngel Di MarÃ­a (34), defender NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (34) and goalkeeper Franco Armani (36).

Argentina has also rejuvenated its team since the 2018 World Cup, including forward Lautaro MartÃ­nez.

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso sustained a hamstring injury at the end of last month that ruled him out of the tournament.

Argentina opens in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Mexico and Poland are also in Group C.

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano MartÃ­nez (Aston Villa), GerÃ³nimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos AcuÃ±a (both Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), GermÃ¡n Pezzella (Real Betis), NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro MartÃ­nez (Manchester United), NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico (Lyon), Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Guido RodrÃ­guez (Real Betis), Papu GÃ³mez (Sevilla), Enzo FernÃ¡ndez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Ãngel Di MarÃ­a (Juventus), Lautaro MartÃ­nez, JoaquÃ­n Correa (both Inter Milan), JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Roma), NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez (Fiorentina), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

