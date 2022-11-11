McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) prepares to shoot as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) slides to make the save during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry (26) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot (15) battle in front of Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as he looks for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren makes a save against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) celebrates a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Casey DeSmith looks for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) works against Penguins' Jan Rutta (44) and Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) with Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith watches as a Toronto Maple Leafs shot goes wide of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.

William Nylander and Zach Aston-Reese scored for Toronto in its second straight loss. Erik Kallgren made 19 saves.

This year's class for the Hockey Hall of Fame - including Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson and the late Herb Carnegie - was honored before puck drop.

Henrik Sedin also is set to be enshrined Monday, but is recovering from a bout of COVID-19 and wasn't in attendance.

McGinn snapped a tie with his third goal of the season 1:54 into the third. McGinn fired a shot that went through the legs of Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and Kallgren.

The Maple Leafs pulled their goaltender with under two minutes left in regulation, but Guentzel got an empty-netter with 12.1 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Montreal on Saturday night for the finale of a three-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Vancouver on Saturday night for the finale of a three-game homestand.

___

