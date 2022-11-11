 

Steel Dynamics, LegalZoom rise; Flowers Foods fall

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/11/2022 3:17 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Steel Dynamics Inc., up 40 cents to $96.74.

 

The steel producer and metals recycler increased its stock buyback program by $1.5 billion.

Toast Inc., up 48 cents to $20.48.

The restaurant software provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Doximity Inc., up $8.61 to $34.94.

The medical social networking site beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

LegalZoom.com Inc., up 98 cents to $10.44.

The online platform for legal services raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Mister Car Wash Inc., up $1.37 to $10.63.

The car wash operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc., down $2.51 to $26.90.

The bakery goods company maintained its earnings forecast for the year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $18.10 to $538.68.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies announced a $4 billion stock buyback plan.

Figs Inc., up 34 cents to $6.91.

The maker of scrubs and other apparel for healthcare workers reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

