No. 4 Iowa sets scoring record in 115-62 win over Evansville

Iowa center Monika Czinano, left, and guard Caitlin Clark (22) walk to the bench during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Evansville, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-point basket as Evansville guard A'Niah Griffin (21) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano added 23 points and No. 4 Iowa set a program record for scoring in a 115-62 win over Evansville on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) had their previous best scoring game on Dec. 31, 2019, a 108-72 win over Illinois.

Clark, a junior guard who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, recorded the 27th double-double of her career. She was 8 of 12 from the field and had five rebounds.

Czinano, who has led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 10 of 14 from the field. She added seven rebounds.

McKenna Warnock had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Hawkeyes, and added a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman Hannah Stuelke had 14 points.

Myia Clark led Evansville (1-1) with 18 points. Kynidi Mason Striverson and Barbora Tomancova each scored 11.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 74, UMASS 65

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rickea Jackson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Volunteers.

Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, scored 18 points in the second half as the Lady Volunteers won their first game of the season after an opening loss. Tamari Key added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Tennessee standout guard Jordan Horston left the game with a left knee injury less than a minute into the second quarter. Horston, a 6-foot2 senior guard, had five points and three rebounds before leaving after a collision under the basket. The extent of her injury wasn't immediately known.

UMass (1-1) was led by Sam Breen's 18 points and 12 rebounds. Nyah Mayo scored 15 points, Sydney Taylor had 11 and Destiney Philoxy 10.

NO. 6 UCONN 98, NORTHEASTERN 39

STORRS, Conn. -- Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points and led UConn to a season-opening win over Northeastern.

Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn's 18 steals.

Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. UConn last opened a season with a loss on Nov. 19, 1995, falling to Louisiana State.

Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 84, IUPUI 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points to lead Louisville.

The Cardinals (2-0) shot 55.9% in the first half and led by as much as 44-27 in the second quarter. The Jaguars (0-2) were able to cut the deficit to 51-42 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Rachel Kent. Louisville responded with an 18-2 run over the rest of the quarter.

Carr added a team-high five assists as Louisville had 11 players score. Hailey Van Lith had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Cochran scored 11 points, and freshman Nyla Harris added 11 points and six boards in 16 minutes.

Kent led IUPUI with 17 points.

NO. 8 IOWA STATE 79, SOUTHERN 55

AMES, Iowa -- Lexi Donarski scored 22 points in Iowa State's rout of Southern.

The Cyclones (2-0) trailed early, 10-8, after hitting just three of their first 14 shots. Iowa State missed its first nine attempts from 3-point range.

Donarski hit eight of 16 shots, including five of 13 from 3-point range. Emily Ryan added 19 points and Ashley Joens had 15 points and 14 rebounds, recording the 51st double-double of her career.

Aleighyah Fontenot led Southern (0-2) with 18 points.

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 89, ELON 55

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Diamond Johnson scored 18 points and N.C. State routed in-state rival Elon.

Johnson shot 7 for 11 and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes for the Wolfpack (2-0). Camille Hobby added 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Madison Hayes had 11 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10.

Elon (0-2) was led by Evonna McGill, who scored 12 points. Kamryn Dotty added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 71, INCARNATE WORD 42

WACO, Texas -- Aijha Blackwell scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Baylor.

Baylor shot 54% in the second half, pulling away with a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter that included 9-0 and 8-0 runs.

Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Bella Fontleroy 11 for the Bears.

Aliyah Collins scored 12 points for Incarnate Word (1-1), which shot 35%, committed 21 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 43-26.

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 74, SOUTH DAKOTA 51

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Morgan Maly had her second career double-double, matching her career-high with 21 points and adding 10 rebounds in the win for Creighton.

The Bluejays (2-0) got 16 points from Molly Mogensen and 12 from Carly Bachelor. Lauren Jensen also had 12.

South Dakota (1-1) led 19-12 after one quarter, but the Bluejays dominated the second 21-3 to lead 33-22 at the half. After making 5 of 22 shots in the first 10 minutes, Creighton was 9 of 16.

Grace Larkins scored 20 points for the Coyotes, who lost all five starters and their coach from last year's NCAA Tournament team. South Dakota, which made a record 19 3-pointers in its season opener, went 2 of 17 from the arc and shot 30%.

