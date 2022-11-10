Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS -- One police officer died and another was injured following a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.

The suspected attacker was shot and 'neutralized' after the stabbing and taken to hospital, Belgian police said.

'One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,' police said. 'The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker."

'The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,' police added.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is 'a suspicion of a terror attack.' The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted 'Allahu akbar,' the Arabic phrase for 'God is great.' Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.

'Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,' he said. 'Today's tragedy demonstrates this once again.'

The attack took place around 7:15p.m. local time.