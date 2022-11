US's Matt Turner likely will have month between matches

Arsenal's goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates a goal from his teammate Granit Xhaka against PSV during the Europa League soccer match between Arsenal and PSV at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Associated Press

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal's third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.

Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal's No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.

Arsenal's final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.

