GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

Houston Astros general manager James Click, left, and Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations, David Dombrowski meet before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions - a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week.

Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal.

His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs.

'He's had a great year,' New York Mets GM Bill Eppler said. 'I've known James a long time. I have a lot of respect for him, but I'm kind of internally focused right now."

Los Angeles Dodgers first-year GM Brandon Gomes played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011-15 when Click was in the organization. Click was the Rays' vice president of baseball operations his final three seasons before Houston hired him in 2020.

'He's a great person, and obviously they had a ton of success this year and years past,' Gomes said.

Farhan Zaidi, the San Francisco Giants' president of baseball operations, said he wasn't familiar enough with the Astros' situation to comment specifically on that.

'But obviously he did a great job," Zaidi said. "He did a great job in Tampa when he was there, and he's really thought of highly by his peers, including myself.'

That includes Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos.

'I'm a big James fan," Anthopoulos said. "He's awesome. Candidly, when you get to the GM meetings, you're so focused on your own stuff.'

Earlier in the day, Astros owner Jim Crane was at a news conference in Houston to announce that manager Dusty Baker had a one-year contact for next season.

As for Click, Crane said: 'We're in discussions and when he gets back, we'll complete those discussions."

The GMs gathered for the second day Wednesday. The meetings end Thursday.

