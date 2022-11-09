 

NATO announces next leaders' summit will be in Lithuania

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/9/2022 7:00 AM

BRUSSELS -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance's top civilian official said Wednesday, as Russia's war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region.

'We face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War,' NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he announced that heads of state and government from the 30 member nations would meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, 2023.

 

Stoltenberg said the leaders would discuss ways to boost the defenses of NATO member countries near Russia and Ukraine, and continue their support to the war-ravaged country.

They will also review defense spending, which increased steadily after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 but then rose steeply after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 