Democrat Brad Schneider wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 10th Congressional District
Updated 11/8/2022 10:50 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Brad Schneider wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 10th Congressional District.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.