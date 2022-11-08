Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 18 cents at $8.2775 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.25 cents at $6.6750 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 4.50 cents at $3.6750 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 4 cents at $14.44 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $1.5305 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.7827 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.48 cents at $.8557 a pound.