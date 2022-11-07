Neville gets contract extension with Beckham's Inter Miami
Updated 11/7/2022 4:47 PM
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Phil Neville was given a contract extension Monday as coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami.
Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Neville was hired before the 2021 season after three years coaching England's women's national team. Miami missed the playoffs in his first season after finishing with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws.
The 45-year-old made 59 appearances for England from 1996-2007 and played for Manchester United (1994-2005) and Everton (2005-13).
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.