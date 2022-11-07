Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points and Rui Hachimura added 16 more off the bench for the Wizards, who had lost five of their previous six games.

P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who've struggled with injuries all season and have not won since upsetting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Washington shot 52.5% from the field, while holding the Hornets to 41.6%.

The game featured 14 lead changes before Hachimura gave the Wizards the lead for good with a three-point play in the waning seconds of the third quarter.

Washington came out strong in the final frame, pushing its lead to double digits behind Kuzma, who started to score with drives and short jumpers. Kuzma finished with nine points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.

Monte Morris sent fans streaming to the exits with 1:19 left when he scored on a drive to the basket to beat the shot clock to push the lead to 11.

TIP INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal missed his second straight game while in the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... Bench outscored the Hornets 50-27. ... Had a season-low five 3-pointers.

Hornets: All-Star LaMelo Ball (ankle) missed his 11th straight game with a sprained ankle. ... Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quad) also remain out for Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

___

