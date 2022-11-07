Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, Cleveland St. 68
Updated 11/7/2022 10:48 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame (Ohio) 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-20 (Barker 2-3, Talbert 2-3, Willis 2-5, Camara 1-2, Crawford 0-1, Adio 0-2, Harris 0-2, Lee 0-2), Cleveland St. 4-17 (Woodrich 2-4, Enaruna 1-4, Lowder 1-5, Drake 0-1, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Notre Dame (Ohio) 33 (Willis 7), Cleveland St. 33 (Enaruna 11). Assists_Notre Dame (Ohio) 10 (Harris 3), Cleveland St. 16 (Parker 11). Total Fouls_Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Cleveland St. 23. A_1,548 (13,610).
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.