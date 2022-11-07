Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 11/7/2022 3:16 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 82 cents to $91.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 65 cents to $97.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.65 a gallon. December heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.78 a gallon. December natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.90 to $1,680.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $20.92 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.60 a pound.
The dollar fell to 146.58 Japanese yen from 146.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.0026 from 99.46 cents.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.