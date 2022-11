European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

Flags on poles in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. One of the world's biggest sporting events has thrown an uncomfortable spotlight on Qatar's labor system, which links workers' visas to employers and keeps wages low for workers toiling in difficult conditions. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for 'œconcrete answers' on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup.

The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams that have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules.

UEFA Working Group on Human and Labour Rights is pressing for a definitive response regarding a compensation fund for workers and the concept of a migrant workers center in Doha.

In a joint statement it welcomed assurances from the Qatari Government and FIFA regarding the safety of fans at the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ supporters.

But it underlined its ongoing commitment to migrant workers ahead of the tournament.

'œFIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues - the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of a migrant workers centre to be created in Doha - and we will continue to press for these to be delivered,' read the statement. 'œWe believe in the power of football to make further positive and credible contributions to progressive sustainable change in the world.'

The working group is made up of 10 nations: England, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales.

In its statement it said it acknowledged 'œsignificant progress' has been made with regards to the rights of migrant workers.

'œWe also recognise that every country has issues and challenges and we agree with FIFA that diversity is a strength,' it added. 'œHowever, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.'

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

