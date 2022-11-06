MATCHDAY: Madrid visits Rayo in bid to regain league lead

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Real Madrid and Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, center, acknowledges the applause from the crowd at the end of the Champions League Group F soccer match between Real Madrid and Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Associated Press

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Real Madrid visits Rayo Vallecano needing a win to regain the lead of the Spanish league. Carlo Ancelotti's second-place team sits two points behind rival Barcelona, which beat AlmerÃ­a 2-0 at home on Saturday. Ancelotti will not be able to count on striker Karim Benzema and defender Antonio RÃ¼diger, who are not fully fit. Midfielder Toni Kroos is out after being sent off in the previous round, while AurÃ©lien TchouamÃ©ni and Eden Hazard are back in the squad. Rayo has won two in a row and is unbeaten in four straight league matches. It is looking to move closer to the European places with a home victory. Madrid won 19 of its last 20 league matches against the city rival, with its last defeat in 2019.

ENGLAND

Bracknell Town is hoping to secure a famous FA Cup upset against Ipswich in the first round of the competition. Bracknell, from the Southern League Premier South, hosts former top-flight club Ipswich at Bottom Meadow. Ipswich, now in League One, has not been in the Premier League since relegation in 2002. It won the FA Cup in 1978. Bracknell sits 11th in the Premier South.

___

