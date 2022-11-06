Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar
Posted11/6/2022 7:00 AM
PHILADELPHIA -- At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.
Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.
WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.
All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.
Pace said there were likely to be more victims.
There were no immediate arrests.
