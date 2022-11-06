Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student

CHICAGO -- A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.

Joseph Powers told staff at Jones College Prep that the student was dressed as a Cold War-era East German soldier. But he said the boy also may have told others that 'it was from the 1940s," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

'Let me say clearly and plainly that what occurred caused harm to many of our students and staff who recognized this as an act of antisemitism," Powers said in a subsequent email to parents Thursday.

"Let me also say clearly and plainly that intolerance, bigotry, and bias-based behaviors have no place in our school,' he said.

Chicago schools chief executive Pedro Martinez suspended Powers while the matter is investigated.

'It is completely inconsistent with our values as a school district, and it comes at a time when hateful speech and hateful attacks are on the rise, especially against Jewish Americans,' Martinez said.

The student was booed when he goose-stepped, according to video.

'They should have set him aside and had a conversation with him about why it was inappropriate," student Yamali Rodas said.