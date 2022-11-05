 

Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/5/2022 7:00 AM

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 6-4-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 3-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo has a 2-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 7-4-0 record overall. The Sabres have a 4-2-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has seven goals and five assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has seven goals and seven assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

