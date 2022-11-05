Astros take 3-2 lead into World Series Game 6 against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -150, Phillies +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series. The Astros lead 3-2 and will clinch with a win.

Houston has a 55-26 record at home and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies have a 71-33 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 37 home runs while slugging .613. Jeremy Pena is 15-for-46 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs while hitting .218 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.