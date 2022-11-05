Nottingham Forest salvage late 2-2 draw against Brentford

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, right, and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, left, and Brentford's Mathias Jensen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis, right, and Brentford's Frank Onyeka battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis, right, and Brentford's Mads Roerslev battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Mathias Jorgensen's own goal in stoppage time saw bottom of the Premier League Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Brentford on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa put Brentford on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest in front.

But the home team dramatically salvaged a point in the sixth minute of injury time when a clearance deflected off Jorgensen and into his own net.

Forest took the lead in the 20th minute when Gibbs-White beat three defenders before finding the bottom corner with the aid of a deflection.

Forest wanted a penalty when Ryan Yates appeared to be pushed over by Josh Dasilva, but neither referee Andre Marriner nor VAR thought it was a foul.

Brentford had provided little as an attacking threat, but went in at the break level after being awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

The referee was invited to review footage of Wissa going down under the challenge of Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He pointed to the spot and Mbeumo coolly slotted home to the fury of the home fans.

The visitors went ahead in the 76th-minute when Wissa raced clear and lobbed Henderson.

But Forest did not give up and earned a point with the last meaningful kick of the game as Gibbs-White's shot was cleared off the line before hitting Jorgensen and going in.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson