15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
Posted11/5/2022 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency officials said.
The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.
Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.
