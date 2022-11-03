After Louisiana derailment, acid leak evacuation extended

This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows a railcar leaking hydrochloric acid in St. James Parish, La., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, according to the police. The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. (Louisiana State Police via AP) Associated Press

PAULINA, La. -- Residents of a Louisiana community faced the possibility of a second night away from home as workers cleaned up a sulfuric acid spill Thursday from a derailed railroad tank car.

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. told reporters that workers were making progress in cleaning up the leaked acid.

But St. James officials said in a Facebook post they are extending hotel stays for residents of about 200 evacuated homes for an additional night. The evacuation affects the Paulina community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

The acid is extremely corrosive and inhaling fumes from the spill can damage lungs.

Evacuations were called soon after the Wednesday afternoon derailment of several Canadian National railroad cars. There were no reports of injuries, although Martin cautioned Thursday that he had no information on whether anyone had privately sought medical care.

The damaged car was one of six that derailed. State police spokesman Christian Reed said the damaged rail car was carrying 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of the chemical.

Crews worked Thursday to determine how to upright the leaking car and prevent more acid from spilling. Cleanup involved the use of chemicals to neutralize the acid and haul away contaminated material. Martin said officials were considering trying to neutralize any acid still in the damaged car before moving it.

Overnight, workers contracted airboats to disperse vapors from the area and give crews a better environment to work in. Martin said workers were taking soil samples. He also said that after the overnight cleanup, daylight would enable a closer inspection to make sure all of the spilled material is located and removed.

Martin said authorities would work with residents who had to quickly abandon the area to allow them, when safe, to temporarily return home to retrieve personal items and pets.