Chicago takes on conference rival Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 41.7 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quadricep), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.