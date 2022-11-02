Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery

FILE -- Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery. Neuer says he has a scar near his nose and that he was 'operated on three times.' Associated Press

FILE -- Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery. Neuer says he has a scar near his nose and that he was 'operated on three times.' Associated Press

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed Wednesday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.

Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that 'I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer there," in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.

Neuer didn't say when the operations took place. He was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the 36-year-old Neuer has not played since Oct. 8 because of a shoulder problem. Bayern has said he could return to action Saturday when Bayern plays Hertha Berlin.

