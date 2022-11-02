Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) celebrates his third goal of the game against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton (21) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Lukas Sedlak (23) protects the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) makes a save as Flyers' Tanner Laczynski (58) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall (47) work in front of him during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) watches the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting (58) stands in front during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each had two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.

Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia, which got 39 saves from backup Felix Sandstrom. Travis Konecny added two assists.

The disjointed and wobbling Leafs - a team that sees itself as a Stanley Cup contender - limped home Sunday following an ugly 1-2-2 road trip accented by overtime losses to the lowly San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks.

Playing the second of a back-to-back after a 1-0 overtime loss to the New York Rangers a night earlier, the Flyers opened the scoring at 13:09 of the first period when Farabee scored his third of the season.

Sandstrom, who was looking for his first career NHL victory in his eighth appearance with Carter Hart getting a rest, was beaten by Matthews on his own rebound from close range on another man advantage at 16:40.

Tavares then ripped a one-timer that hit Konecny's stick off a William Nylander feed with 1:27 remaining in the period for a 2-1 lead.

Aston-Reese scored his first of the season, and first for Toronto at 2:49 for a 3-1 lead.

Tippett got the Flyers back within one on a power-play gdoal at 7:01.

Tavares added some insurance at 12:24 when he stepped around defenseman Travis Sanheim before scoring off his own rebound. Toronto's captain then completed his hat trick on a power play with 5:37 left in regulation after Sandstrom lost a skate blade and was out of position.

NOTES

Leafs winger Pontus Holmberg made his NHL debut. Selected 156th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old played four professional seasons in Sweden before joining the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies at the tail end of 2021-22. ... Leafs defenSeman Timothy Liljegren is expected to make his season debut this weekend. The 23-year-old, who had hernia surgery in September, put up five goals and 23 points in 61 games last season.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: At Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Toronto: Hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

