Maersk 3Q profit surges but shipper warns of 'dark clouds'

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The world's biggest container shipping company Maersk on Wednesday reported substantially improved third-quarter profit and sales on the back of higher ocean freight rates and acquisitions but warned that there were 'dark clouds on the horizon' in the business.

The Copenhagen-based company said profit before taxes stood at $9.5 billion in the July-September period in comparison to $5.9 billion a year earlier.

Revenue increased 37% to $22.8 billion, boosted by higher freight rates in the company's main Ocean business unit and acquisitions completed in the Logistics unit.

Maersk said that 'it is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize during the quarter, driven by both decreasing demand and easing of supply chain congestion' and reiterated that earnings in its Ocean unit would come down 'in the coming periods.'

The company's chief executive, SÃ¸ren Skou, gave a bleak outlook for the future.

'With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon,' Skou said in a statement. 'This weighs on consumer purchasing power which in turn impacts global transportation and logistics demand.'

Demand for logistics services moderated across global supply chains in the third quarter, Maersk said, noting that 'supply-side bottlenecks' continued to be a challenge, but 'there are signs of easing as demand slows and COVID 19-related restrictions in China diminish.'