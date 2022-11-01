Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans

Fans cheer before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Fans watch during batting practice before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander smiles before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1.

On Tuesday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters - kiddingly, he said - outside the players' entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.

Before Game 3 of the World Series on Wednesday, Verlander was all smiles as he walked over to fans, including one wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, in the same spot and signed autographs.

'You're the best!' one of them shouted.

A woman wearing a Phillies shirt joked with Verlander as he signed her baseball. They then posed for a picture, with both flashing their middle fingers.

'Let's do a thumbs-up,' she suggested, and they flipped they script to take that picture.

On Tuesday night, hours after the video clip made the rounds, Verlander tweeted that he meant no harm.

'Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue,' Verlander posted on Twitter. 'So I responded in kind ... all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.'

Verlander is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

He got a no-decision in Game 1 against the Phillies when he couldn't hold an early 5-0 lead.

Verlander is expected to start Game 5 at Philadelphia.

