 

1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say

  • FILE - Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

    FILE - Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/1/2022 7:47 AM

HOUSTON -- Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

 

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Willkens said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut 'Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 