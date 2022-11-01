Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Currency traders work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. Associated Press

A currency trader walks work near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. Associated Press

A currency trader stands near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. Associated Press

Currency traders watch their computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. Associated Press

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. Associated Press

BANGKOK -- Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved.

Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1.

The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine, helped to counter renewed concerns about coronavirus outbreaks. It showed activity declined in October but a slower rate than the previous month.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong surged 5.1% to 15,441.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2% to 2,940.75. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3% to 27,678.92.

The Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.8% to 2,335.22 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.6% to 6,976.90.

India's Sensex opened up 0.6% at 61.124.72. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 0.7% at 3,871.98. That gave it an 8% gain for October, but the index still is down 18.8% from its Jan. 3 peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% to 32,732.95. It ended the month up 14%.

A market pullback in August and September, plus better quarterly earnings than expected at many companies, helped put investors in a buying mood.

That was helped by optimism that the Federal Reserve might be ready to ease up on the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as it tries to squash inflation.

Stocks gained ground throughout October as investors shifted focus to the latest round of corporate earnings. More than half of the companies within the S&P 500 have reported results and shown overall earnings growth of 2.3%, according to FactSet.

Companies have so far given investors a mixed bag of results and forecasts as Wall Street tries to get a better picture of the economy.

Inflation is stubbornly hot. The Fed has been trying to rein that in by raising interest rates to slow economic activity. Investors worry that might send the economy into a recession.

Investors this week will be watching this week's Fed meeting for another extra-large interest rate increase.

The widespread expectation is for it to push through another increase that's triple the usual size at 0.75 percentage points. Wall Street is roughly split on whether it will do the same in December or shift to a smaller increase, according to CME Group.

The European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday that inflation hit 10.7% in October, another record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by high prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Investors will watch the U.S. government's monthly employment report Friday for clues on whether the hot jobs market is cooling as inflation squeezes businesses.

Wall Street still has plenty of earnings to review from big companies this week. Pfizer will report its results on Tuesday, followed by CVS on Wednesday. Starbucks reports its results on Thursday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $1.17 to $87.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oil, added $1.27 to $94.08 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 147.65 yen from Monday's 148.73 yen. The euro rose to 99.34 cents from 98.82.