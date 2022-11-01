Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 11/1/2022 2:14 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.84 to $88.37 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.84 to $94.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 6 cents to $2.59 a gallon. December heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.62 a gallon. December natural gas fell 65 cents to $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $9 to $1,649.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 55 cents to $19.67 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.47 a pound.
The dollar fell to 148.18 Japanese yen from 148.64 yen. The euro fell to 98.82 cents from 98.87 cents.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.