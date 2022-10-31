 

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted10/31/2022 7:00 AM

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last season. The Rangers averaged 3.0 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division play last season. The Flyers scored 210 goals while allowing 294 last season for a -84 goal differential.

INJURIES: Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (concussion).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

