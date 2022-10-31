Durant's 34 lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) defend against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) dunks against Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets teammates react after Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) makes a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Fans with matching shirts look on as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) walks by during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball to forward Kevin Durant (7) as Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (18) dunks as Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and other Pacers watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant scored 34 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn's second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,752. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.

Kyrie Irving added 28. Nic Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana dropped to 3-5. Buddy Hield chipped in with 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.

The Nets won a highly entertaining back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter. Entering the final 12 minutes, Brooklyn had a 92-85 lead. But Indiana used a 15-8 spurt over the first 6Â½ minutes to draw even at 100-all.

On their next two possessions, the Nets responded. First Claxton's two-handed follow dunk of an Irving missed 3 put Brooklyn up by two, and 28 seconds later Durant drilled a pullup jumper to stretch the lead to 104-100.

A few moments later the lead was seven following two made Durant free throws and a Claxton free throw. Indiana closed to 112-109 on a Mathurin floater with 1:43 left.

But an Irving floater extended the lead to five, and two Durant free throws sealed the win.

TIP-INS:

Pacers: Entering their eighth game of the season, Indiana was second in the league in scoring, averaging 118.9 points per game. During his pregame availability, head coach Rick Carlisle pointed to Haliburton's play as a reason for the Pacers' early success. 'As other players watch Tyrese,' Carlisle said, 'they (say), 'Wow, this guy plays fast.' He moves it quickly. He's got an amazing skill set.'

Nets: About two hours before tipoff, the Nets announced guard Ben Simmons would miss the game with a 'sore left knee.' Simmons, who missed all of the 2021-22 season with a back injury which would require microdiscectomy surgery on May 5, had played in Brooklyn's first six games and averaged 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

UP NEXT:

Pacers: Hosts Miami Friday.

Nets: Hosts Chicago Tuesday.

--

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports