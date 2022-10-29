Lindenwood QB pair help submerge DII William Jewel 64-23

 

Updated 10/29/2022 6:19 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Cade Brister threw four touchdowns and backup quarterback Cole Dugger threw three and Lindenwood beat Division II-level William Jewel 64-23 on Saturday.

Brister was 21-for-30 passing for 326 yards and Dugger went 5 of 6 for 119 yards. Payton Rose hauled in 200 of the quarterback duo's combined 445 yards passing on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

 

The Cardinals fought back, overcoming a 26-3 deficit and scored three touchdowns in the final 10:43 of the second quarter. Taylor Eggers threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Winston Quinn as time expired to reduce the deficit to 33-23.

Eggers threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

