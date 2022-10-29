MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith, left, kicks the ball against Kansas City Current defender Addisyn Merrick, right, during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith, left, looks at the ball next to Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace (4) during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott, back, battles for the ball against Portland Thorns FC midfielder Rocky RodrÃ­guez, front, during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (edited) Associated Press

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith (9) gets past Kansas City Current goalie Adrianna Franch (21) en route to scoring a goal during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (edited) Associated Press

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith (9) scores a goal during the first half of the NWSL championship soccer match against the Kansas City current, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (edited) Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current.

The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league.

The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute.

Smith nearly had another goal in the 27th minute, but her shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP recipient to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she's also the youngest player to score in a league final.

Smith was honored as MVP earlier this week after scoring a club-record 14 goals during the regular season.

An own goal off Kansas City's Addisyn Merrick doubled Portland's lead in the 56th minute. Moments later, Morgan Weaver had a shot from distance but Franch got a hand on it before it hit the crossbar and caromed away.

Audi Field was nearly sold out for the game, which was broadcast in primetime on network television for the first time.

The NWSL was rocked this month by an investigation that showed systemic abuse and misconduct, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims.

The investigation led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates was launched last year after two former players came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

Riley, who was fired, denied the allegations. He was one of five coaches in the league who were dismissed or stepped down last year amid claims of misconduct.

The Yates report detailed how the Thorns mishandled complaints about Riley when he coached the team in 2014-15. In the wake of the report, the Thorns fired two team executives. But some fans have called on owner Merritt Paulson to sell both the Thorns and the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer.

Some fans at Audi Field held a sign that read: 'Support The Players.'

The Thorns advanced to the championship game with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave last Sunday. Crystal Dunn scored in stoppage time for the win.

The Current earned their berth with a 2-0 victory over the top-seeded OL Reign, surprising the winners of this season's Supporters Shield.

The Current began play in 2021 as an expansion team, with many of its players coming over from the defunct Utah Royals. Last season they finished in last place in the league.

The Washington Spirit won last year's NWSL championship.

