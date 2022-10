Green, Holani spur Boise St to 49-10 win over Colorado St

Boise State tight end Tyneil Hopper runs the ball against Colorado State linebacker Justin Sanchez during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Boise State won 49-10. Associated Press

Boise State running back George Holani (24) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Boise State won 49-10. Associated Press

Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) loses his helmet during a play against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Boise State won 49-10. Associated Press

Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson (10) sacks Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Boise State won 49-10. Associated Press

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen looks for a pass against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen, left, calls a play against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green takes the snap against Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) carries the hammer and offensive linesman Mason Randolph (63) carries the U.S. flag before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Boise State tight end Riley Smith (3) catches a touchdown over Colorado State defensive back Ayden Hector during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

Boise State tight end Riley Smith (3) runs the ball behind offensive linesman Mason Randolph (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho -- Taylen Green threw for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, George Holani rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, and Boise State defeated Colorado State 49-10 Saturday evening.

Boise State (6-2, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), winners of four straight, limited Colorado State to a season-low 170 yards, 49 less than the Rams mustered against Michigan in their season opener. The Broncos also posted a season-high 514 yards of total offense in the victory.

But it was Green's precision throws that raised some eyebrows after he flashed his elite speed during his first few appearances this season.

'You can't bang your head into the wall, so whatever the defense is going to give you our coaches did a good job of taking it and anticipating what is going to work,' Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. 'We just have to be patient and bring that attitude pushing forward to be better.'

Colorado State (2-6, 2-2), which gained nearly half their offensive yards on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Clay Millen to Justus Ross-Simmons, remains winless against the Broncos in 12 meetings.

'I think it showed where we are and what we need to do roster-wise,' said first-year coach Jay Norvell, who's been tasked with rebuilding the program. 'We have to get bigger, we have to get stronger, and we have to get more talented and more depth at several positions. I think that was pretty glaring tonight.'

Green, who rushed for over 100 yards in his first two games with significant playing time, hasn't rushed for more than 22 yards during Boise State's current win streak. He completed 22 passes - also a season high for the freshman - on 27 attempts for a completion percentage of 81, another personal best for him.

Stefan Cobbs led the Boise State receiving corps with four catches for 91 yards, while Billy Bowens added four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Millen threw for 161 yards, while the Rams finished with a total of 3 yards rushing.

CHEETAH-LIKE

As good of a night as Green had passing the ball, his 10-yard scoring run where he juked three defenders before walking into the end zone was one of the best highlights of the game. But defensive tackle Divine Obichere wasn't as impressed as everyone else.

'It's nothing we haven't seen before in practice,' Obichere said. 'We've all been victims.'

He continued describing what it's like facing Green in practice: 'It's like trying to catch a cheetah. It's impossible.'

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado State: The Rams' offensive woes shouldn't be a surprise when considering their inexperience at skill positions and the 54 newcomers to the program. But the offensive line was expected to be a cornerstone to build around entering the season. However, injuries have decimated the offensive line unit, resulting in six different starting lineup combinations through eight games.

If the Rams expect to be competitive in November, they need their inexperienced skill players to grow up fast and hope its line gets well soon.

Boise State: While the Broncos' offense has flourished under new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's leadership, it's the patient development of freshman quarterback Taylen Green and his passing prowess that has transformed the Broncos' season. Green's evolution has been marked by maturity in the pocket, all while remaining a legitimate threat to run the ball.

With Boise State's defense proving to be one of the best in the country, Green has had the time to develop and is now more than capable of leading the Broncos into a Mountain West title game, something almost unthinkable four games ago.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: The Rams remain on the road, squaring off against San Jose State on Saturday.

Boise State: The Broncos host BYU in a budding out-of-conference rivalry game.

