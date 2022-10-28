 

Carlisle to miss Pacers-Wizards game for daughter's event

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Chicago.

    Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/28/2022 5:27 PM

WASHINGTON -- Rick Carlisle will not coach the Indiana Pacers for their game at Washington on Friday night because of a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night.

The Pacers said assistant Lloyd Pierce will take over head coaching duties, and Carlisle will return for their game Saturday night at Brooklyn. Friday's game is the third in a five-game road trip for Indiana.

 

Carlisle is early in the second season of his second stint with the Pacers. In between, he spent 13 years with the Dallas Mavericks.

