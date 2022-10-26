 

K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

  • FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete.

    FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Associated Press

  • FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete.

    FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Associated Press

 
Updated 10/26/2022 10:55 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete.

Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

 

The winner will be announced Dec. 6 at the NFF's College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy. Candidates are judged on accomplishments and leadership qualities shown on the field and in the classroom and community.

Joining Jack Campbell and Martinez as finalists are Auburn kicker Anders Carlson; Dayton running back Jake Chisholm; Chicago running back Nicholas D'Ambrose; Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen; Yale defensive lineman Oso Ifesinachukwu; UTSA offensive lineman Ahofitu Maka; Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver; Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse; Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham; Wayne State linebacker Julius Wilkerson; Mississippi State receiver Austin Williams; Johns Hopkins offensive lineman JR Woods; and Saint John's (Minnesota) defensive lineman Michael Wozniak.

Previous winners of the Campbell Trophy include Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar last year, Justin Herbert of Oregon and Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

