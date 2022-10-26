Inter beats PlzeÅˆ to reach CL last 16, eliminates Barcelona

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group C soccer match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, left, scores his side's second goal past Plzen's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek during the Champions League, Group C soccer match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, right, celebrates with Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League, Group C soccer match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League, Group C soccer match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku enters on the pitch during the Champions League, Group C soccer match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Associated Press

MILAN -- Inter Milan advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated Barcelona in the process.

Inter beat Viktoria PlzeÅ 4-0 on Wednesday to secure at least second spot in Group C with a match remaining, consigning Barcelona to its second straight group-stage elimination even before it played at Bayern Munich later.

And, to cap a great night for Inter, the final goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku, four minutes after making his comeback as a late substitute following two months out with injury.

Edin DÅ¾eko scored two of Inter's other goals, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was suspended for the match following his late red card in the 3-3 draw at Barcelona, so assistant Massimiliano Farris was on the touchline.

PlzeÅ managed to contain Inter's attacking threat in the early stages although the home side had a triple chance to take the lead in the 25th minute.

Federico Dimarco's angled shot was parried by JindÅich StanÄk but the move continued. The goalkeeper pulled off another good stop to keep out Mkhitaryan's header from point-blank range and Dimarco sent the follow-up into the sidenetting.

However, Inter broke the deadlock 10 minutes later when Alessandro Bastoni whipped in a cross from the left and Mkhitaryan headed in at the far post.

Inter doubled its lead three minutes from the break with a flowing team move. Dimarco ran onto NicolÃ² Barella's crossfield pass into the penalty area and dinked it across for an unmarked DÅ¾eko to tap in from three yards out for one of his simplest goals.

Mkhitaryan almost doubled his tally early in the second half but his scorcher from distance came off the right post.

DÅ¾eko did get a second in the 66th, driving into the bottom left corner after Lautaro MartÃ­nez had squared the ball across to him

It was DÅ¾eko's 12th goal against PlzeÅ in 10 matches, and 11th in the last six.

DÅ¾eko was given a standing ovation when he went off but there was even more of a resounding reaction shortly afterwards, when Lukaku was brought on with seven minutes remaining.

However, the loudest cheer from a packed San Siro came four minutes later as the Belgian forward tucked the ball into the back of the net.

