Microsoft, Spotify fall; Visa, Wingstop rise
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93.
Google's parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened.
Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32.
The software maker reported disappointing growth in its cloud computing division and warned investors inflation continues to hurt business.
Texas Instruments Inc., down $4.29 to $157.87.
The chipmaker gave investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.
Spotify Technology SA, down $12.63 to $84.42.
The music-streaming service's third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 29 cents to $5.
The home goods retailer named Sue Gove as its CEO, after she served on an interim basis since June.
Norfolk Southern Corp., up $6.35 to $222.12.
The railroad reported strong third-quarter financial results as it increased shipping rates.
Visa Inc., up $8.95 to $203.33.
The global payments processor reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.
Wingstop Inc., up $20.60 to $155.45.
The chicken wing chain raised its profit forecast for the year.