Microsoft, Spotify fall; Visa, Wingstop rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93.

 

Google's parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened.

Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32.

The software maker reported disappointing growth in its cloud computing division and warned investors inflation continues to hurt business.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $4.29 to $157.87.

The chipmaker gave investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Spotify Technology SA, down $12.63 to $84.42.

The music-streaming service's third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 29 cents to $5.

The home goods retailer named Sue Gove as its CEO, after she served on an interim basis since June.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $6.35 to $222.12.

The railroad reported strong third-quarter financial results as it increased shipping rates.

Visa Inc., up $8.95 to $203.33.

The global payments processor reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Wingstop Inc., up $20.60 to $155.45.

The chicken wing chain raised its profit forecast for the year.

