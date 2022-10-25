Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team
Updated 10/25/2022 10:56 AM
NEW YORK -- Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.