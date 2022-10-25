 

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team

 
NEW YORK -- Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead The Associated Press preseason women's All-America team.

