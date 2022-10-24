Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 10/24/2022 2:26 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 24 cents to $93.26 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.92 a gallon. November natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.20 to $1,654.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $19.19 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 148.84 Japanese yen from 147.36 yen. The euro rose to 98.75 cents from 98.46 cents.
