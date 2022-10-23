 

Udinese falls to surprise loss at Torino in Serie A

  • Torino's Pietro Pellegri celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's Pietro Pellegri celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Torino's Ola Aina, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's Ola Aina, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Torino's Ola Aina controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's Ola Aina controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Udinese's Destiny Udogie, left, and Torino's Sasa Lukic battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

    Udinese's Destiny Udogie, left, and Torino's Sasa Lukic battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Udinese's Gerard Deulofeu and Torino's Samuele Ricci, left, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

    Udinese's Gerard Deulofeu and Torino's Samuele Ricci, left, battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Torino at Friuli Stadium, Udine, Italy, Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/23/2022 7:45 AM

Udinese's surprising start to the season has been interrupted with its first Serie A loss since the opening day

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 